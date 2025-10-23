Sen. Scott Urges FCC to Revoke Chinese Drone Approvals Citing National Security Risk

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2025 — Major U.S. lawmakers continue to support stricter initiatives against Chinese technologies, viewing such as security threats.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., urged the Federal Communications Commission on Monday to revoke equipment authorizations and block devices from Chinese drone makers DJI and Autel Robotics, saying the companies have used shell entities to evade U.S. law and pose unacceptable national-security risks.

Scott’s Oct. 20 letter to FCC Chairman Brendan Carr praised the Commission’s Oct. 6 announcement that it will vote on an order to prohibit the import or sale of previously authorized equipment on the FCC’s Covered List. Scott said that action would “help operationalize” Section 1709 of the Fiscal Year 2025 National Defense Authorization Act, which he helped write to increase scrutiny of foreign-controlled drone technology.

“Accordingly, I respectfully urge the commission to: (1) rescind, at a bare minimum, all existing equipment authorizations for DJI and Autel Robotics devices issued since the enactment of the FY 2025 NDAA, including any approved under proxy entities; (2) deny any licenses to devices that utilize components, software or subsystems sourced from DJI, Autel or its subsidiaries; and (3) strengthen corporate disclosure requirements to prevent shell companies from concealing ultimate ownership or control,” Scott wrote.

The letter cited recent reports alleging DJI has used front companies, including a days-old firm named Lyno Dynamics, LLC – to file paperwork with the FCC, a tactic Scott called evidence of a pattern of evasion that “undermines both the intent and effectiveness of U.S. law.”

Scott framed the measures as both a national-security imperative and an economic opportunity, saying stronger enforcement and tighter domestic supply chains would “bolster American industry, create high-quality jobs, and ensure that future generations of drones are designed and built according to trusted standards.”

Scott asked for a response by close of business Oct. 27, 2025.