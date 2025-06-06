Sign in Subscribe
Senate Budget Bill Attempts to Tie BEAD Funds to AI Regulation

The bill would also set up an 800 megaherz spectrum pipeline.

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

4 min read
Photo of Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Ted Cruz R-Texas, from Rod Lamkey/AP

WASHINGTON, June 6, 2025 – The Senate Commerce Committee’s budget bill language would allow the Commerce Department to claw back Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment funding if states regulate artificial intelligence companies.

The $42.45 billion in BEAD funding has already been obligated to states, with some of it spent already on administrative costs or things like workforce development programs.

But the bill would allow Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration to “deobligate grant funds awarded to an eligible entity,” meaning a state or territory, if it “is not in compliance with” the moratorium, or if the state or territory “demonstrates an insufficient level of performance, or wasteful or fraudulent spending, as defined in advance by” the head of NTIA.

BEAD Ted Cruz AT&T CTIA Defense NTIA Howard Lutnick

