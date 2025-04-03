Sign in Subscribe
Senate Commerce Committee to Review Key Telecom Nominations

If confirmed, Trusty will cement a Republican majority at the FCC

WASHINGTON, April 3, 2025 — The Senate Commerce Committee will take up two major telecommunications nominations on Wednesday, April 9, including the expected confirmation of Arielle Roth to lead the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and a hearing for Olivia Trusty, nominated to serve on the Federal Communications Commission.

Roth, currently the telecommunications policy director for the committee’s Republican majority, is nominated to be Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information. If confirmed, she would lead the NTIA, overseeing federal broadband programs and spectrum policy. Her nomination will be considered in an executive session of the full committee before the day’s public hearing begins.

Following the vote, the committee will convene a nominations hearing to consider Trusty’s appointment to the FCC. A longtime aide to Senate Republicans, Trusty is poised to cement a Republican majority at the FCC.

The hearing is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. EST in Room 253 of the Russell Senate Office Building and will be live streamed on the committee’s website and YouTube.

