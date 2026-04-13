Senate Commerce Targets Satellite Security in Next Executive Session

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2026 – The Senate Commerce Committee will convene Tuesday to markup nine pieces of legislation, including bills focused on satellite security and social media safeguards.

Among the measures under consideration is the Secure Space Act , which targets national security risks in satellite communications.

The bipartisan bill would prohibit the Federal Communications Commission from granting licenses or market access to entities deemed security threats, including companies on the agency’s Covered List such as Huawei and ZTE.

It would also expand existing law to cover additional satellite systems and require new regulations within one year.

“We must prevent foreign adversaries like Communist China and Russia from undermining our ability to utilize these services safely and reliably,” said Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., introducing the bill in June.

The committee will also consider the Satellite Cybersecurity Act , aimed at strengthening digital protections for commercial satellite systems.

Reintroduced by Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, the bill would direct the Commerce Department to develop voluntary cybersecurity guidelines for satellite operators.

It also calls for a coordinated federal strategy to improve security across space systems and requires a Government Accountability Office review of existing efforts.

“Foreign adversaries and cybercriminals continue to target cybersecurity vulnerabilities in commercial satellites,” Peters said in a statement .

Cornyn added the bill would “equip satellite owners and operators with the tools to secure their systems against disruption.”

Lawmakers are also expected to review the Stop the Scroll Act , which addresses mental health risks associated with social media use.

The bill would require platforms to display a warning label alerting users to potential mental health impacts. It was introduced by Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., and Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa.

The label, developed by the Surgeon General and enforced by the Federal Trade Commission, would appear before users access a platform and include links to mental health resources.

“This simple solution will help parents and kids thrive,” Britt said in a release .