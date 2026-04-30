Congress

Senate Introduces Bills Targeting Kids’ AI Safety and Literacy

AI chatbots pose real risks for kids, senators agree.

Georgina Mackie

Georgina Mackie

2 min read
Senate Introduces Bills Targeting Kids’ AI Safety and Literacy
Photo of Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, speaking on the Senate floor in May 2025.

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2026 – Two bipartisan bills aimed at regulating how children use artificial intelligence were introduced Wednesday in the Senate.

Lawmakers said AI tools are reaching children with limited oversight, as their use expands in classrooms.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was joined by Sens. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, John Curtis, R-Utah, and Adam Schiff, D-Calif., in introducing the CHATBOT Act. The bill would require AI companies to create “family accounts,” allowing parents to manage how children access and use chatbot tools.

CTA Image

Learn more about the Broadband Community...

Start Your Broadband Journey Here

AI chatbots can expose children to harmful content, lawmakers said, especially as use features are designed to increase engagement. Some platforms deploy rewards, notifications, and targeted advertising aimed at younger users.

The bill would require parental consent, allow parents to monitor chatbot conversations, and prohibit targeted advertising to minors.

AI chatbots pose “real risks for kids,” Schatz said, pointing to harmful interactions and social isolation. Cruz said the bill would “put parents back in control” as AI systems become more integrated into children’s lives.

The measure would restrict manipulative design features and direct federal study into potential psychological and developmental harms tied to chatbot use.

Lawmakers cited reports of chatbots encouraging self-harm and replacing real-world relationships for some users. The bill aims to hold AI companies accountable while preserving potential educational benefits.

The legislation is backed by groups including the American Federation of Teachers and Americans for Responsible Innovation.

LIFT AI Act

Separately, Schiff and Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., introduced the LIFT AI Act.

The bill would support artificial intelligence education in K-12 schools as AI adoption reshapes the workforce.

It would create a grant program at the National Science Foundation to fund development of AI literacy curriculum and evaluation tools.

The measure would also support training for educators and promote integration of AI tools into classroom instruction, including hands-on learning.

Companion legislation was introduced in the House by Reps. Tom Kean Jr., R-N.J., and Gabe Amo, D-R.I.

Post tagged in
Congress Ted Cruz Brian Schatz John Curtis Adam Schiff Mike Rounds Literacy in Future Technologies Artificial Intelligence Act National Science Foundation Tom Kean Jr. Gabe Amo American Federation of Teachers Americans for Responsible Innovation CHATBOT Act LIFT AI Act

Member discussion

Read more

Popular Tags

FCC Splits On E-Rate Bidding Portal FCC There’s an Opportunity to Connect America's 44 Million Apartment Residents Broadband's Impact Louisiana Clears First Batch of NEPA Approvals for BEAD BEAD T-Mobile Wants Even More Oversight for FirstNet Authority NTIA California Middle-Mile Project Advances as Network Operator Selected Infrastructure T-Mobile Wants Even More Oversight for FirstNet Authority AT&T
#if @member /if