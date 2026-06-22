Senate Passes Bill Requiring Review of Broadband Funding Map

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2026 – The Senate unanimously approved a bill Thursday aimed at strengthening oversight of the government's broadband funding map.

The MAP for Broadband Funding Act, passed by voice vote, would require the Federal Communications Commission to conduct a formal inquiry into the accuracy, functionality, and usability of the Broadband Funding Map , a tool created to track federally funded broadband deployment projects.

The review would examine whether updates are needed to improve the map's usefulness for policymakers, broadband providers, and the public.

The measure, introduced by Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., and Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., would also direct the Government Accountability Office to assess whether federal agencies are providing complete and timely funding data to the map and identify any reporting gaps that could limit its effectiveness.

Fischer and Cortez Masto originally created the Broadband Funding Map in 2021 as part of the the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, alongside the government’s $42.5 billion investment in broadband deployment.

The online mapping tool incorporates past and future funding for broadband deployment, including funding provided by IIJA, the CARES Act, the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, and more.

Fischer said the legislation would help ensure broadband deployment funds are spent effectively while providing greater accountability for taxpayer investments. Cortez Masto said the measure would strengthen coordination among federal agencies working to expand internet access.

“I’ve spent years working to connect Nebraskans, and Americans across the country, with reliable internet access. The Broadband Funding Map is essential to that goal,” Fischer said. “This bill will help us make the most of broadband buildout while safeguarding taxpayer dollars. I’m committed to delivering this bill to the president’s desk.”

The legislation was introduced in July 2025 and cleared the Senate Commerce Committee without opposition in February 2026 before passing the Senate by unanimous consent.

The legislation has drawn support from broadband industry groups.

NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association said accurate broadband data is essential to ensuring federal funds reach the communities that need them most.