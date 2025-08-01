Sens. Fischer, Cortez Mastro Introduce MAP for Broadband Funding Act

WASHINGTON, August 1, 2025 – A bill introduced Thursday would modernize a federal map that tracks where government funding has been spent on broadband deployment.

Sens. Deb Fischer, R-Nebraska, and Catherine Cortez Mastro, D-Nevada, introduced the Modernization, Accountability, and Planning (MAP) for Broadband Funding Act to provide new oversight of the Federal Communications Commission’s Broadband Funding Map .

The MAP for Broadband Funding Act seeks to “modernize and improve the broadband funding map in order to promote the most efficient use of federal funds for broadband deployment, and for other purposes,” a release stated.

The Broadband Funding Map was established by an amendment introduced by Fischer and Cortez Masto to the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which directed the FCC to create a publicly accessible online mapping tool for broadband infrastructure deployment.

“I have worked diligently for years to close the digital divide for unserved and underserved communities,” Fischer said. “While I’m pleased the FCC launched the map in 2023, clear oversight is needed here to ensure all federal agencies are utilizing the map to its full potential.”

In coordination with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the legislation directs the FCC to launch a Notice of Inquiry on the map’s function and the data it displays for maximum usability to determine necessary updates from a user-experience perspective. The bill instructs the FCC to evaluate whether categories of data should be added, eliminated, or altered for improved user experience.

It also asks the Government Accountability Office to assess how well federal agencies are populating the map in compliance with current law, identifying any gaps in reporting for its optimum functionality.

The bill sets explicit timelines: 270 days for the FCC to conduct its Inquiry; 120 days after that to complete the inquiry; and, 180 days for the GAO to conduct its study and submit findings.

According to Cortez Mastro , “As we work to expand broadband access across the country, it’s critical that we do with as much transparency, accountability, and coordination as possible. Reliable access to the internet is already so important for people to work and take care of their everyday tasks. Congress must ensure we continue to expand its access efficiently.”

The MAP for Broadband Funding Act includes a requirement for the GAO to assess how enhanced use of the broadband funding map across relevant federal agencies – including the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of the Treasury, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the Institute of Museum and Library Sciences – could improve taxpayer savings.

CostQuest Associates commended Fischer “for marshaling the FCC and GAO to ensure that precious federal broadband dollars are spent as efficiently as possible.”

“I won’t relent in my efforts to expand Internet connectivity for those who lack access – this is a critical step in that mission,” Fischer remarked.