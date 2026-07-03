Briefs

Shentel Hits 100,000 Glo Fiber Internet Subs

CEO says the achievement represents strong demand for fiber

Lincoln Patience

Lincoln Patience

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Shentel Hits 100,000 Glo Fiber Internet Subs
Photo of a Shentel Glo Fiber van, provided by the company.

WASHINGTON, July 3, 2026 — Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Glo Fiber broadband internet service celebrated its 100,000th fiber connection on June 29, marking a significant company achievement.

“Reaching 100,000 customers is an important milestone for Glo Fiber and reflects the strong demand we’re seeing for high-quality, fiber-based connectivity across our markets,” Shentel President and CEO Ed McKay said. “This milestone is a testament to the hard work of our employees and the trust our customers place in us.”

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