Shentel Hits 100,000 Glo Fiber Internet Subs

WASHINGTON, July 3, 2026 — Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Glo Fiber broadband internet service celebrated its 100,000th fiber connection on June 29, marking a significant company achievement.

“Reaching 100,000 customers is an important milestone for Glo Fiber and reflects the strong demand we’re seeing for high-quality, fiber-based connectivity across our markets,” Shentel President and CEO Ed McKay said . “This milestone is a testament to the hard work of our employees and the trust our customers place in us.”