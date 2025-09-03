Shentel: Pole Disputes on the Way for BEAD Participants

WASHINGTON, Sept. 3, 2025 – Pole attachment paperwork has been slowing Shentel’s fiber buildout, the company’s top executive said Wednesday. He said it could be a pain point for the $42.45 billion federal broadband expansion effort, too.

“Over the past year, I think the power companies have been really overwhelmed in some cases by all of the broadband projects that are going on,” said Ed McKay, the company’s CEO. “So it’s taking more time to get permits processed at this point.”

He said the long timelines, coupled with disputes over how much utilities charge to get their poles ready for new equipment, were impacting the pace of the company’s builds.