Showdown at Homework Gap – Carr, Trusty End Democrats' Raid on the $8.6 Billion Universal Service Fund

💡 ▪️Gomez: Only Congress Can Change 39% TV Ownership Cap▪️FCC Moves to Jam Contraband Cell Phones in State Prisons▪️Wolfe Research: Cable Facing Peak Competition Through 2027▪️Rep. Guthrie: U.S. AI Dominance Requires Nuclear Power▪️FuboTV Shareholders OK Disney Deal. Will Trump’s DOJ?▪️Washingtonian Magazine’s “Most Powerful Women in Washington 2025” Ignored Telecom Sector▪️Newsmax Lands on Taxi TV▪️Pole Census Could Cost West Va. $8 million▪️Taliban Shuts Off the Internet

BREAKING NEWS: The federal government shut down today after Capitol Hill lawmakers failed to reach an agreement to extend funding through Nov. 21, 2025.

E-Rate: The Republican-controlled FCC voted yesterday to end the Democrats’ raid on the $8.6 billion Universal Service Fund. Over the objections of Democratic FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr and FCC Commissioner Olivia Trusty, both Republicans, teamed to say the $2.6 billion E-Rate program within the USF would no longer pay to install Wi-Fi equipment in school buses or loan out Wi-Fi hotspots at schools and libraries for accessing the Internet away from those institutions. Both were signature initiatives under then-Democratic FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel’s “Learn Without Limits” program that prompted an FCC attorney to implausibly claim in federal court that school buses were “rolling study halls.” Rosenworcel, an advocate for closing the Homework Gap, pushed ahead despite knowing that Republicans like Carr insisted her approach was unlawful. (More after paywall.)