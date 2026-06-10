Open Access

SiFi Networks, U.S. Open Access Provider, Files for Bankruptcy

In its Chapter 11 filing, the company reported between $10 million and $50 million in debts.

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
SiFi Networks, U.S. Open Access Provider, Files for Bankruptcy
Photo of SiFi Networks's Chief Strategy Officer Ben Bawtree-Jobson, then-CEO of the company, giving a presentation at Mountain Connect in 2017, from the company

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2026 – Open access fiber operator SiFi Networks has filed for bankruptcy.

The company reported $1 million to $10 million in assets and between $10 million and $50 million in debts in a Chapter 11 filing (link below paywall) in Delaware Bankruptcy Court on Friday, June 5.

CTA Image

See Breakfast Club Membership Options!

See Breakfast Club Membership Options
Post tagged in
Open Access SiFi Mike Harris APG Patrizia Roland Pickstock Ben Bawtree-Jobson

Read more

Popular Tags

FCC Grants Cable’s Router Ban Waiver FCC Broadband Breakfast to Mark America250 With Telecom150, a Series on American Telecom Broadband's Impact Fiber Internet Companies to Reduce Prices Amid General U.S. Inflation BEAD NTIA Leader Roth Emphasizes Importance of BEAD Deployments NTIA Amazon, Corning Reach Multibillion-Dollar Fiber Deal Infrastructure Steven Weber: When Competitors Create Better Competition AT&T
#if @member /if