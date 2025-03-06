Sign in Subscribe
FCC

Simington Discusses FCC’s Priorities Under the New Administration

Simington emphasized the importance of broadband to what he termed 'reindustrialization, smart industrialization'

Clara Easterday

Clara Easterday

1 min read
Simington Discusses FCC’s Priorities Under the New Administration
Photo of a small town from ACA Connects web site

WASHINGTON, March 5, 2025 - Federal Communications Commission Commissioner Nathan Simington delivered remarks Wednesday at ACA Connects 2025 Summit, where he discussed the priorities of the FCC under the new administration.

Simington, a Republican, said the FCC is “grappling with some problems right now that were left unaddressed for the last few years.” He added that he personally was “unhappy with some directions [the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program] took in the last administration.” 

Simington said that the FCC under the new administration was focused on practical solutions and getting things done. He praised the proactivity of the new Trump administration, noting how quickly FCC Chairman Brendan Carr was appointed and how much he has already set out to accomplish.

Post tagged in
FCC Nathan Simington Brendan Carr Elon Musk SpaceX Starlink

Read more

Popular Tags

Simington Discusses FCC’s Priorities Under the New Administration FCC ACP More than Paid for Itself: Study Broadband's Impact Rep. Hudson Bows New Bill to Change Key Terms in BEAD Program NTIA Rep. Hudson Bows New Bill to Change Key Terms in BEAD Program BEAD Charter Foresees Cash Flow Surge, Shrugs Off BEAD Infrastructure Rep. Louis Riggs: BEAD's Groundhog Day Moment Broadband Mapping and Data