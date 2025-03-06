Simington Discusses FCC’s Priorities Under the New Administration
Simington emphasized the importance of broadband to what he termed 'reindustrialization, smart industrialization'
Richard Hudson, R-N.C., announced the SPEED for BEAD Act
Simington spoke out after Trump’s Executive Order
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick vows ‘tech-neutral’ approach to BEAD, stripping Biden-era rules
'We want the lowest cost broadband access to Americans,' Howard Lutnick said, repeating, 'the lowest cost.'