Simington Discusses FCC’s Priorities Under the New Administration

WASHINGTON, March 5, 2025 - Federal Communications Commission Commissioner Nathan Simington delivered remarks Wednesday at ACA Connects 2025 Summit, where he discussed the priorities of the FCC under the new administration.

Simington, a Republican, said the FCC is “grappling with some problems right now that were left unaddressed for the last few years.” He added that he personally was “unhappy with some directions [the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program] took in the last administration.”

Simington said that the FCC under the new administration was focused on practical solutions and getting things done. He praised the proactivity of the new Trump administration, noting how quickly FCC Chairman Brendan Carr was appointed and how much he has already set out to accomplish.