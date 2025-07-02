Sign in Subscribe
FCC

Simington Lands at Hudson Institute

Former Republican FCC Commissioner joins conservative think tank.

Maggie Macfarlane

Photo of Former Republican FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington

WASHINGTON, July 2, 2025 – Former Republican FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington has started a new job at the Hudson Institute, a conservative think tank.

Former FCC Commissioner Harold Furchtgott-Roth, also a Republican, announced Simington’s appointment on LinkedIn: “I am pleased to announce that Nathan Simington, former commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission, has joined the Hudson Institute as a visiting fellow.”

After leaving the FCC on June 6 rather suddenly, the FCC had one Republican (FCC Chairman Brendan Carr) and one Democrat (Anna Gomez) and no quorum. The quorum developed after Republican FCC Commissioner Olivia Trusty was confirmed by the Senate on June 17, 53-45. 

Simington, a Canadian citizen, joined the FCC in late 2020, not long after becoming a U.S. citizenship.

Furchtgott-Roth is a Senior Fellow and Director of Center for the Economics of the Internet at Hudson. He served on the FCC from 1997 to 2001. Hudson, a right-of-center research organization, was founded in 1961 by American physicist and nuclear weapons strategist Herman Kahn.

