Policyband will not publish Feb. 16, 2026 in observance of Washington’s Birthday

“First in war, first in peace, and first in the hearts of his countrymen, he was second to none in the humble and endearing scenes of private life; pious, just, humane, temperate and sincere; uniform, dignified and commanding, his example was as edifying to all around him, as were the effects of that example lasting.”

Continental Army Major General Henry “Light Horse Harry” Lee.

💡 ◾ Bad Bunny’s NFL Show about ‘Multiracial Joy,’ Free Press Co-CEO Gonzalez Says ◾ NRECA Official: Changing BEAD Rules ‘Really Not the Best Model’ ◾ ACI Report: U.S. Broadband Networks ‘Not Prepared’ for AI Data Surge ◾ NAB CEO LeGeyt Sees ‘Growing Support’ for Lifting 39% Cap ◾ CCA Members Want Financially Sound USF, Access to Licensed Spectrum ◾ Public Knowledge: Lifeline’s $9.25 ‘Dramatically Short’ of Market Rate ◾ WSJ: White House Shipped 6,000 Starlink Terminals to Iranian Protesters ◾ NCTA Lawyer Loretta Polk Retiring After Long Tenure ◾ ISP Conexon Claims Getting the First BEAD Check ◾ Comic Nate Bargatze to Receive NAB Television Chairman’s Award

Nexstar: Smack in the middle of the Nexstar-TEGNA merger review, Justice Department antitrust chief Abigail Slater resigned Thursday after clashing with Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche on policy and other matters, according to news accounts. “Trump officials believed Slater had undermined pending cases because of disagreements with leadership and had disobeyed requests, including to not embark on expensive travel to Europe and on other matters,” CBS News reported, citing unnamed sources. CBS News senior White House correspondent Jennifer Jacobs said Slater was replaced by Omeed Assefi, who serves as the Deputy Assistant Attorney General for Criminal Enforcement in the Antitrust Division. Douglas Farrar, a senior policy advisor to Democratic FTC Chair Lina Khan, told Bloomberg News, “I think what you are going to see is they are probably not going to block any mergers. They’ve basically decided to decapitate the Antitrust Division. It’s not just Slater. Her top deputies are gone.” Slater’s office was reviewing Nexstar Media Group’s $6.2 billion acquisition of 64 TEGNA TV stations, a deal President Trump strongly supports. Under FCC rules, Nexstar may own two TV stations in every market without restriction. After combining with TEGNA, Nexstar would own three or more full-power TV stations in 23 markets – a level of concentration that might have concerned Slater’s team. It’s not clear whether the FCC will require Nexstar station sales while also considering a waiver to its National Television Ownership Rule, which prohibits a single entity from owning television stations that, in the aggregate, reach more than 39% of the total TV households in the U.S. (More after paywall.)