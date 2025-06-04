Small California City of Fort Bragg Buys Local ISP

June 4, 2025 – The city of Fort Bragg in California finalized its $300,000 purchase of Mendocino Community Network, making broadband more accessible for the residents of the coastal town.

“City of Fort Bragg was awarded a $10.4 million Federal Funding Account grant by the California Public Utilities Commission,” City Manager Isaac Whippy told Broadband Breakfast. Whippy said the total investment for the city’s broadband goals has totaled $17.4 million, including the most recent purchase of MCN.

City Councilwoman Tess Albin-Smith told Broadband Breakfast the plan was to put fiber underground and has been in the works since 2020, utilizing her quarantine to meet with consultants on Zoom.