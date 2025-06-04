Sign in Subscribe
Community Broadband

Small California City of Fort Bragg Buys Local ISP

Fort Bragg hopes to offer affordable broadband.

Maggie Macfarlane

Maggie Macfarlane

2 min read
Photo of Fort Bragg, California

June 4, 2025 – The city of Fort Bragg in California finalized its $300,000 purchase of Mendocino Community Network, making broadband more accessible for the residents of the coastal town. 

“City of Fort Bragg was awarded a $10.4 million Federal Funding Account grant by the California Public Utilities Commission,” City Manager Isaac Whippy told Broadband Breakfast. Whippy said the total investment for the city’s broadband goals has totaled $17.4 million, including the most recent purchase of MCN.

City Councilwoman Tess Albin-Smith told Broadband Breakfast the plan was to put fiber underground and has been in the works since 2020, utilizing her quarantine to meet with consultants on Zoom.

Community Broadband California Isaac Whippy Tess Albin-Smith Jason Godeke Fort Bragg CA

