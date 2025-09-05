Smokin' Amazon− Project Kuiper Demos 1Gbps Download Speeds

💡 ▪️Alaska Fiber Drama Finally Ends▪️Comcast CFO: FWA’s Strength a Surprise▪️Carr in Arkansas Today on Illegal Prison Phones▪️JetBlue Going with Project Kuiper▪️CAR in New Battle with ABC/Jimmy Kimmel

Kuiper Speed: Would John Malone call it FITS - Fiber in the Sky? Rajeev Badyal, Head of Project Kuiper, went on LinkedIn two days ago, to report on recent speed (See screenshot below.) In addition to super fast download speeds, he said “uplink numbers generated as much excitement (if not more). We'll save those for another day, though.” Badyal was also bragging on Kuiper’s CPE.

“For all the focus on our satellites, some of the biggest Kuiper inventions are on the customer terminal side of the house. The team set a high bar from the start, and as far as we know, this is the first commercial phased array antenna to deliver 1+ Gbps from low Earth orbit. We can’t wait to get it in the hands of our customers,” he said. (More after paywall.)

Screenshot of the Day