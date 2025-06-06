So Who Gets Simington's FCC Job? GOP Has Deep Policy Bench for Trump's Review

💡 ◾ Lutnick: New BEAD NOFO Today? ◾ Guthrie to Trump: Spend BEAD Money ASAP ◾ Cruz's OBBB: 800 megahertz, $85 Billion ◾ Womble Has Trusty Delay Theory ◾ McDowell Zings Fifth Circuit's USF Craftsmanship

Farewell: It’s D-Day … Departure Day at the FCC, with Republican FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington and Democratic FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks walking out the door at 45 L St NE for the last time as officials overseeing the country’s communications sector. With the confirmation of Olivia Trusty, an aide to Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), FCC Chairman Brendan Carr would have a second Republican colleague and a one-vote majority. It’s not clear when Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) will schedule her Senate floor vote.

The agency’s lone Democrat is Commissioner Anna Gomez. Now it falls on the Trump White House to nominate Simington’s successor. The competition should be vigorous because the GOP’s D.C. telecom policy bench is deep, filled with subject matter experts who have worked at the FCC, on Capitol Hill, and in the White House. (Who will replace Simington? Some names and photos after the paywall.)