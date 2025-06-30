SpaceX Offers $15-Per-Month Starlink Internet Plan in New York

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2025 — SpaceX will now offer a Starlink internet plan for $15 per month in New York in compliance with the state’s Affordable Broadband Act.

The ABA , originally passed in 2021, came into effect this year after the United States Supreme Court denied further review of the law in December 2024. The act mandates that internet providers serving more than 20,000 customers offer qualifying low-income households plans at a reduced rate.

Two price points are established under the ABA: $15 per month for speeds of at least 25 megabits per second, and $20 per month for high-speed service of at least 200 megabits per second.

SpaceX has chosen to provide the former, creating a slower version of its residential lite plan, which offers download speeds from 40 to 130Mbps for $80 per month.

This marked a change in course for the company, as SpaceX fought to exempt itself from the ABA in January by arguing that it serves fewer than 20,000 households in the state of New York. SpaceX also wrote in its filing to New York’s Public Service Commission that offering service for $15 would cause an "unreasonable" 87.5% reduction in revenue.

While SpaceX has decided to comply with the ABA to offer affordable internet service, the Starlink plan requires customers to buy the $349 standard Starlink dish. Additionally, qualifying households must submit a support ticket to Starlink requesting participation in the $15 per month plan, as well as provide documentation to prove their enrollment in a low-income assistance program, such as Medicaid.

The new ABA compliant Starlink plan comes as SpaceX has been trying to attract more users across the US by offering other discounts and even free Starlink dishes.