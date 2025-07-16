SpaceX Sends Amazon Satellites into Space

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2025 – SpaceX launched KF-01 Wednesday morning at 2:30 A.M., assisting in sending Amazon’s Project Kuiper satellites into space.

The rocket, known as a Falcon 9, launched out of the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Eastern Florida, outside of Orlando. Amazon’s Project Kuiper launched 24 new satellites into low Earth orbit last night, bringing the company’s total to 78 satellites.

Falcon 9 deployed the satellites at an altitude of 289 miles above Earth, at which point the Kuiper team took over command of the mission from the company’s mission operations center in Redmond, Washington.

From there, the Kuiper team began to perform initial satellite health checks as they prepared to raise the satellites to their assigned altitude of 392 miles, where they will be fully commissioned as part of Kuiper’s operational satellite constellation.