Policyband

SpaceX Test Drives Potent V3 Sats Targeting Urban America – Time for ISPs to Panic?

SpaceX is counting on greater data density and upgraded phased-array antennas 'to more efficiently serve customers simultaneously in both densely and sparsely populated regions'

Ted Hearn

Ted Hearn

8 min read
SpaceX Test Drives Potent V3 Sats Targeting Urban America – Time for ISPs to Panic?
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LEO: SpaceX made history on July 24. The massive Starship rocket deployed in a test Starlink’s next gen V3 satellites for the first time not long after leaving the Starbase, Texas, launchpad. The V3 sats are intended to be a more powerful rival to terrestrial ISP giants like Comcast, Charter, AT&T, and Verizon. V3s will support 1 Tbps of downlink and 160 Gbps of uplink capacity. “That’s an ~10x improvement in downlink capacity and an ~22x increase in uplink capacity from the Starlink V2 satellite,” SpaceX claimed on its website. (Starship successfully deployed 20 V3s before they re-entered the atmosphere and burned up as planned.) SpaceX is counting on greater data density and upgraded phased-array antennas “to more efficiently serve customers simultaneously in both densely and sparsely populated regions and adapt beam data density in real-time to match the data needs of customers.” (More after paywall)

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