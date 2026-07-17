Satellite

SpaceX’s Aborts Starship Launch, Planning Another Next Week

AST SpaceMobile also said its satellite launch schedule is being pushed into 2027

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
SpaceX’s Aborts Starship Launch, Planning Another Next Week
Photo of SpaceX's Starship rocket on the launch pad after its test flight was aborted Thursday by Eric Gay/AP

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2026 – Companies looking to provide satellite broadband and direct-to-device service hit some snags this week.

On Thursday, SpaceX’s 13th test flight of its mega rocket Starship was aborted after some engines failed to start. The day prior, AST SpaceMobile told federal regulators that it won’t meet its goal of 45 satellites in orbit by the end of the year, pushing the milestone to early 2027.

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