SpaceX’s Aborts Starship Launch, Planning Another Next Week

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2026 – Companies looking to provide satellite broadband and direct-to-device service hit some snags this week.

On Thursday, SpaceX’s 13th test flight of its mega rocket Starship was aborted after some engines failed to start. The day prior, AST SpaceMobile told federal regulators that it won’t meet its goal of 45 satellites in orbit by the end of the year, pushing the milestone to early 2027.