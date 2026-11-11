SpaceX’s Starlink Gaining Urban Subs: Ookla

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2026 – SpaceX’s satellite broadband service is increasingly attracting customers from urban areas, and from cable and fixed wireless ISPs, Ookla found in a new analysis.

Using U.S. Census Bureau data and its own speed test data, Ookla found that urban subscribers on SpaceX’s Starlink service grew 73 percent year-over-year in the first half of 2026. That’s compared to growth of 33 percent year-over-year in the rural areas Starlink has traditionally targeted.