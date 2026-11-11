Satellite

SpaceX’s Starlink Gaining Urban Subs: Ookla

The company’s regional promotions earlier this year were successful, Ookla found

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

4 min read
SpaceX’s Starlink Gaining Urban Subs: Ookla
Photo of SpaceX's Starship rocket before a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024 by Eric Gay/AP

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2026 – SpaceX’s satellite broadband service is increasingly attracting customers from urban areas, and from cable and fixed wireless ISPs, Ookla found in a new analysis.

Using U.S. Census Bureau data and its own speed test data, Ookla found that urban subscribers on SpaceX’s Starlink service grew 73 percent year-over-year in the first half of 2026. That’s compared to growth of 33 percent year-over-year in the rural areas Starlink has traditionally targeted.

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