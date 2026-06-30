Data Center

Stack Energy Proposes to Invest $500 Million to Build Massive Data Center in Alaska

The center, located in remote Alaska, will span a square mile, slightly smaller than Central Park in New York City.

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

2 min read
Stack Energy Proposes to Invest $500 Million to Build Massive Data Center in Alaska
Photo of Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy, R, speaking to reporters during a news conference in Alaska, by Becky Bohrer/AP.

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2026 – One of the largest data centers in the U.S. is being proposed in rural Alaska.

Stak Energy, an Alaska-based private energy infrastructure company, is investing $500 million to build a data center in North Slope, Alaska, to support large-scale artificial intelligence cloud computing operations.

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Data Center Alaska Mike Dunleavy Stak Energy North Slope McKinley Alaska Private Investment Anchorage Dalton Highway

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