Starlink Opens Beta for Community Internet Hosts

Hosts would handle site setup, power and basic upkeep, while Starlink manages payments and user access.

Akshaya Krishnan

Akshaya Krishnan

2 min read
Starlink Opens Beta for Community Internet Hosts
A Starlink satellite dish installed on a rooftop.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 6, 2026 - SpaceX has opened a waitlist for its Starlink Community Host Beta Program, inviting applicants to propose locations where a single Starlink kit could connect several users. Hosts would help bring connectivity to their communities while earning additional income, according to the company’s application page.

The program, called Starlink Communities, is designed for situations where individual household subscriptions may not be practical or affordable. Potential host sites could include apartment buildings, campgrounds, rural communities, venues and small businesses. A single Starlink dish and router would provide the connection, while nearby users could purchase access for an hour, a day, a week or a month. 

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