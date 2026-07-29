FCC

Starlink Routers Receive Conditional Exemption From FCC’s Covered List

The duration of Starlink’s exemption is comparable to its peers, though the approval comes months later.

Jericho Casper

Jericho Casper

2 min read
Starlink Routers Receive Conditional Exemption From FCC’s Covered List
Photo of a Starlink satellite dish and router from DishyTech.

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2026 – The Federal Communications Commission has granted SpaceX a carve-out from its toughest supply chain security rules.

In a public notice released Monday, the FCC’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau confirmed that the Department of War has issued a conditional approval for Starlink routers, exempting the devices from the FCC’s Covered List, the roster of equipment the government has deemed poses an unacceptable risk to national security. The approval runs through Feb. 1, 2028.

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