Starlink Routers Receive Conditional Exemption From FCC’s Covered List

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2026 – The Federal Communications Commission has granted SpaceX a carve-out from its toughest supply chain security rules.

In a public notice released Monday, the FCC’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau confirmed that the Department of War has issued a conditional approval for Starlink routers, exempting the devices from the FCC’s Covered List , the roster of equipment the government has deemed poses an unacceptable risk to national security. The approval runs through Feb. 1, 2028.