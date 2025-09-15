Starlink Slashes U.S. Prices in New Offer Across Several Rural States

💡 ▪️S.C. Officials Ready to Jam Prison Cell Phones▪️Breezeline Skips WEA Role▪️FBA: 88 Million U.S. Fiber Passings▪️Wanted: A Trump EO to Exempt Tax on BEAD Grants▪️CRS Report Scans BEAD Landscape

Space: Did rural America finally get its low-cost Internet plan, courtesy of Elon Musk? SpaceX has sharply cut prices of its Starlink satellite Internet service in parts of the U.S., offering its hardware kit for $89 − the lowest price to date. The Standard Kit, which includes the satellite dish, typically sells for $349 and cost $599 a year ago. New customers in eligible areas can also receive discounted monthly service rates for the first year.

The Residential Lite plan is now $59 per month, down from $80, while the standard Residential plan is $85, down from $120. The promotions are limited to regions with lower demand. Customers in high-demand areas will not see the reductions and, in some cases, may face congestion surcharges when signing up for Starlink. (More after paywall.)