Starlink Slashes U.S. Prices in New Offer Across Several Rural States

SpaceX has sharply cut prices of its Starlink satellite Internet service in parts of the U.S., offering its hardware kit for $89 − the lowest price to date.

Ted Hearn

▪️S.C. Officials Ready to Jam Prison Cell Phones▪️Breezeline Skips WEA Role▪️FBA: 88 Million U.S. Fiber Passings▪️Wanted: A Trump EO to Exempt Tax on BEAD Grants▪️CRS Report Scans BEAD Landscape

Space: Did rural America finally get its low-cost Internet plan, courtesy of Elon Musk? SpaceX has sharply cut prices of its Starlink satellite Internet service in parts of the U.S., offering its hardware kit for $89 − the lowest price to date. The Standard Kit, which includes the satellite dish, typically sells for $349 and cost $599 a year ago. New customers in eligible areas can also receive discounted monthly service rates for the first year.

The Residential Lite plan is now $59 per month, down from $80, while the standard Residential plan is $85, down from $120. The promotions are limited to regions with lower demand. Customers in high-demand areas will not see the reductions and, in some cases, may face congestion surcharges when signing up for Starlink. (More after paywall.)

