State Department Approved Possible $150M Starlink Sale to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, Sept. 11, 2025 — The State Department approved a potential Foreign Military Sale to the government of Ukraine, authorizing the purchase of satellite communication services for Starlink terminals. If finalized, the agreement would designate Starlink as the principal contractor.

Ukraine’s request carried an estimated cost of $150 million and also included non–Major Defense Equipment such as U.S. government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency stated that the proposed sale would advance U.S. national security interests while strengthening the security of a partner nation contributing to political stability and economic growth in Europe.

“The proposed sale will improve Ukraine’s ability to meet current and future threats by further equipping it to conduct self-defense and regional security missions with a more robust defense capability. Ukraine will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces,” DSCA said in a news release .

Starlink Services, located in Hawthorne, California, was identified as the principal contractor.

The release noted that no offset agreement had been proposed at the time but could be defined in later negotiations between Ukraine and Starlink. DSCA also emphasized that the implementation of the sale would not require assigning additional U.S. government or contractor representatives to Ukraine and that “there will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.”