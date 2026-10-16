AI

States Sue OpenAI, Saying its Popular Chatbot is Hurting Children and Deceiving Adults

The eight states are Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska and West Virginia

Associated Press

Associated Press

4 min read
States Sue OpenAI, Saying its Popular Chatbot is Hurting Children and Deceiving Adults
Photo of Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird from May 2024 by Stefan Jeremiah/AP

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 16, 2026 (AP) — At least eight states are suing artificial intelligence giant OpenAI, saying the company's popular chatbot model violated state consumer protection laws by hurting children and deceiving adults in what prosecutors described as a reckless pursuit of profit.

The company's chatbot model, ChatGPT, is giving dangerous medical advice, encouraging paranoia and coaching people to kill themselves or hurt or kill others, the lawsuits said.

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AI Iowa Breena Bird OpenAI Matthew Bergman Social Media Victims Law Center Common Sense Media Meta Drew Pusateri Laura Zimmermann

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