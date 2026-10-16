States Sue OpenAI, Saying its Popular Chatbot is Hurting Children and Deceiving Adults

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 16, 2026 (AP) — At least eight states are suing artificial intelligence giant OpenAI, saying the company's popular chatbot model violated state consumer protection laws by hurting children and deceiving adults in what prosecutors described as a reckless pursuit of profit.

The company's chatbot model, ChatGPT, is giving dangerous medical advice, encouraging paranoia and coaching people to kill themselves or hurt or kill others, the lawsuits said.