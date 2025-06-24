Sign in Subscribe
Briefs

Stephanie Weiner, Former NTIA Chief Counsel, Joins Georgetown Law Tech Institute

Research focus will be on closing the digital divide

Cameron Marx

Cameron Marx

1 min read
Stephanie Weiner, Former NTIA Chief Counsel, Joins Georgetown Law Tech Institute
Photo of Colorado Chief Deputy Attorney General Natalie Hanlon Leh (left) and former NTIA Chief Counsel Stephanie Weiner (right) at the National Association of Attorneys General Spring Symposium from April 2024

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2025 – The former chief counsel at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, Stephanie Weiner, is joining Georgetown’s Institute for Technology Law & Policy as a senior researcher – with a broadband focus.

Weiner is joining the Institute as a fellow with Georgetown University Tech & Society initiative’s Federal Alumni Fellowship program. In addition to serving as Chief Counsel at the NTIA, she served as senior legal advisor to the Federal Communications Commission and senior legal advisor to the Department of Energy.

“It’s a privilege to join the Tech Institute as one of the inaugural Tech & Society Federal Alumni Fellows,” Weiner said.

Natalie Roisman, Executive Director of the Institute for Technology Law and Policy, showered praise on Weiner.

“Stephanie brings an extraordinary combination of skills and expertise to Georgetown,” Roisman said. “Her insight into foundational issues like broadband access and government accountability will be an incredible asset to our students, our research, and the wider Georgetown community. While the Institute’s work largely centers on the intersection of law, policy, and emerging tech challenges, it would be impossible to achieve our goals of equity and inclusion in tech without also addressing the issues of universal connectivity and internet fluency.”

Weiner will primarily study ways to close the digital divide through public policies and programs. The press release also states that she will “advise on legal frameworks and government accountability for emerging technologies” and help mentor students at Georgetown.

Post tagged in
Briefs Stephanie Weiner Georgetown Law Institute for Technology Law and Policy NTIA DoE Natalie Roisman Georgetown University Federal Alumni Fellowship People

Read more

Popular Tags

FCC Threatens China Mobile With Fines FCC One Year Without the Affordable Connectivity Program Broadband's Impact Texas Asks Feds for More Time to Meet BEAD Deadline BEAD Stephanie Weiner, Former NTIA Chief Counsel, Joins Georgetown Law Tech Institute NTIA Railroads Still Looking to Overturn Virginia Crossing Law Infrastructure Garland McCoy: Make BEAD Deliver Where It Matters Most–Rural America Broadband Mapping and Data