Stephen Rose Appointed CEO of Render Networks

Rose’s new leadership role comes at a pivotal moment in broadband deployment expansion

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2025 - Render Networks has announced the appointment of Stephen Rose as its new Chief Executive Officer. With over 25 years of experience in the telecom industry, Rose’s leadership comes at a pivotal time as the demand for fiber broadband deployment reaches unprecedented levels.

Rose has previously held executive roles at IBM and Nokia Bell Labs, where he contributed to multibillion dollar growth and led initiatives in AI, automation, and network transformation. At IBM, Rose expanded the company’s telecom industry practice globally, and at Nokia Bell Labs, he played a key role in strategic growth and innovation.

James Scollay, Chair of the Board at Render Networks, highlighted Rose’s expertise as essential for driving the company’s next phase of growth.

“Stephen is a recognized leader in the industry, and his deep expertise, combined with a proven track record of scaling high-performing organizations, will be a key asset to Render,” said Scollay.

Rose emphasized that Render’s software platform fills a critical gap in digitizing network deployments, enabling faster market entry and more sustainable capital returns for operators.

“Render fills a critical gap to digitize network deployment and get to market faster,” said Rose. “With fiber expansion at an all-time high, the combination of Render’s market-leading software and the exponential impact of data, AI and cloud adoption presents an incredible opportunity.”