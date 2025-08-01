Sign in Subscribe
Study: Data Centers Will Require 214M More Fiber Miles By 2029

Increase in fiber miles will require permitting relief, other actions, study says.

Cameron Marx

Cameron Marx

2 min read
Photo of industrial optical switch with cabled connectors by Brett Sayles

WASHINGTON, August 1, 2025 – According to a study commissioned by the Fiber Broadband Association and published Thursday, U.S. data centers alone will require an additional 214 million fiber miles by 2029.

The paper noted that most AI experts have predicted that cumulative hyperscale data capacity will increase by 3x in the next few years alone.

Since each route mile of fiber contains hundreds if not thousands of fiber cables, the authors estimated that the U.S. will need to add 213.3 million more fiber miles by 2029, more than doubling its current amount from 159.6 million fiber miles to 372.9 million miles, just to keep up with the growth in new data centers.

