Internet

Study: Internet Prices Vary Across Louisville Locations

Connected Nation said differences in advertised broadband prices point to gaps in national pricing data.

Sergio Romero

Sergio Romero

2 min read
Study: Internet Prices Vary Across Louisville Locations
Photo of Colin Reilly, Vice President of Data Strategies and Technical Services at Connected Nation, from Connected Nation website

WASHINGTON, March 3, 2026 – Internet prices vary significantly between neighborhoods in Louisville, Kentucky, according to a new study from nonprofit Connected Nation, which said the findings point to the need for standardized broadband pricing data nationwide.

The report examined how much households pay for home internet service in different parts of Kentucky’s largest city. Researchers manually collected advertised speeds and prices for 6,300 residential addresses served by the two largest internet providers in the metro area. They then calculated the average price per megabit per second, a common way to compare internet plans based on both cost and speed.

The study found noticeable differences in pricing depending on where customers live. The average price of fiber service from one provider ranged from $0.09 to $0.18 per megabit per second across neighborhoods. Cable service from another provider ranged from $0.15 to $0.22 per megabit per second. One provider’s fixed wireless prices did not vary within or between neighborhoods.

CTA Image

Learn More about the BEAD Event of 2026!

Register Now for BEAD Implementation Summit

Connected Nation said income was the only neighborhood characteristic that showed a statistically significant relationship with pricing, and only for one provider. In higher-income neighborhoods, that provider’s wireline internet appeared less expensive when measured by cost per megabit per second.

The report explained that the pattern was driven by a 50 megabit-per-second plan offered in lower-income neighborhoods at a reduced monthly price. While that plan lowered the overall monthly bill, it resulted in a higher cost per megabit, which affected neighborhood averages.

To examine potential drivers of pricing differences, researchers analyzed population density, average household size, the share of multi-dwelling units such as apartments, and median household income. Most of those factors did not significantly influence pricing in Louisville.

The study comes nearly two years after the Federal Communications Commission required internet service providers to display consumer-friendly broadband labels at the point of sale. Those labels, which took effect in April 2024, were designed to make it easier for consumers to see prices, speeds, contract terms, and fees.

“While this policy facilitates transparency for consumers at the point of purchase, it does not enable broader pricing comparisons across households or neighborhoods,” said Colin Reilly, vice president of data strategies and technical services at Connected Nation. He said the federal government does not maintain a centralized database of home internet prices, limiting researchers’ ability to assess affordability across geographic areas.

David Nunnally, a research analyst at Connected Nation, said that without standardized, publicly available pricing data, policymakers cannot fully understand how affordability differs between communities.

Connected Nation, a national nonprofit focused on expanding broadband access and adoption, said the Louisville analysis illustrates the broader challenge of measuring affordability within cities and comparing prices across markets nationwide.

Post tagged in
Internet Louisville Kentucky Connected Nation Colin Reilly David Nunnally

Member discussion

Read more

Popular Tags

Iridium Opposed to Ligado-AST SpaceMobile Deal FCC They Came Not to Bury, But to Praise the Telecom Act of 1996 Broadband's Impact Thomas Tyler Leaving Louisiana Broadband Office BEAD NTIA not Sold on New Licensing for Subsea Cable Terminals NTIA Who Will Provide Telecom Service When Copper Networks are Gone? Infrastructure Iridium Opposed to Ligado-AST SpaceMobile Deal AT&T