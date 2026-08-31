Digital Inclusion

Study Links Broadband Adoption to Lower 'Time Poverty'

The effect was strongest among women, suggesting that reliable internet access could help reduce everyday logistical burdens

Akshaya Krishnan

Akshaya Krishnan

2 min read
Study Links Broadband Adoption to Lower 'Time Poverty'
Photo of shoppers browsing stalls of a covered market arcade in 2026 by Barney Goodman published with permission

WASHINGTON, August 31, 2026 - Higher community broadband adoption is associated with less time spent waiting for goods and services, a key measure of a term called “time poverty,” according to a soon-to-be-published study in the academic journal Telecommunications Policy

Authors Mattia Caldarulo, Gregory Porumbescu, and Andrea Hetling integrated broadband data with 14 years of American Time Use Survey records and estimated that community‑level adoption eases time poverty by enabling more efficient online access to daily tasks. 

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Digital Inclusion Mattia Caldarulo Gregory Porumbescu Andrea Hetling Telecommunications Policy Broadband's Impact

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