Sign in Subscribe
BEAD

Study Reveals Patchy ISP Compliance With FCC Broadband Label Requirements

No ISP earned full marks under FCC broadband label requirements, Toronto's York University Study finds.

Akul Saxena

Akul Saxena

2 min read
Study Reveals Patchy ISP Compliance With FCC Broadband Label Requirements
Photo of Communication & Media Studies Associate Professor at York University, Jonathan Obar, from his bio at the York University website.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2025 — A new academic study by York University researchers Jonathan A. Obar and Boxi Chen found internet service providers averaging just 5.2 out of 10 stars for compliance with Federal Communications Commission broadband label requirements, with most carriers ignoring standardized formatting despite agency-provided templates.

The FCC mandated broadband nutrition labels under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in 2021 during the Biden administration, requiring ISPs to display standardized disclosures about speed, pricing, and fees. The analysis evaluated 35 ISPs on FCC-mandated criteria including label placement, standardized formatting, machine-readable data files, and required policy links, plus voluntary accessibility measures.

CTA Image

Ready to purchase Breakfast Club Membership? Only $490/year...

Special $490/year offer

Google Fiber and Sonic led compliance at 7.5 stars each, while larger carriers averaged 5.8 stars. Only 16 ISPs properly placed labels at the point of sale as required, and zero received full marks for complete labeling under FCC standards.

Most concerning for regulators: despite FCC-provided templates for standardized formatting, only six ISPs received full stars for proper formatting. Just Comcast's Xfinity division earned full marks for the mandated machine-readable format by providing downloadable .csv files.

Performance metrics like upload and download speeds scored better, with most ISPs meeting basic FCC disclosure requirements. However, zero carriers added voluntary accessibility features like video or audio content, which researchers evaluated as potential enhancements beyond minimum requirements.

The findings reveal significant compliance gaps in the FCC's signature transparency initiative nearly three years after implementation, raising enforcement questions as the agency prepares for potential leadership changes.

Post tagged in
BEAD ISPs Compliance York University FCC IIJA

Member discussion

Read more

Popular Tags

INCOMPAS Presses FCC to Reform Pole Attachment Rules FCC Jostling in the Airwaves Resumes After Passage of Trump’s Budget Bill Broadband's Impact Illinois to Spend More Than 95 Percent of $1 Billion BEAD Budget BEAD U.S.–UK Tech Pact Spurs $350B in Cross-Atlantic Deals NTIA Dateline Ashburn: The Interplay Between IXPs and Data Centers Infrastructure Broadband Breakfast on September 24, 2025 - Broadband Mapping and Funding Accountability Broadband Mapping and Data