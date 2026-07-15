AI

Supreme Court Justices Want to Add Staff to Combat Cyber Threats

Justices Kagan and Barrett testified before Congress about threats posed by AI and its impact on court processes.

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

2 min read
Supreme Court Justices Want to Add Staff to Combat Cyber Threats
Photo of Supreme Court Justices Elena Kagan (left) and Amy Coney Barrett testifying before a House subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington on July 14, 2026, by Nathan Howard/AP.

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2026 – To combat threats posed by AI, the Supreme Court is looking to hire 12 cybersecurity officials to keep up with the increased threats.

Two Supreme Court Justices discussed the impact artificial intelligence has had on the court in Tuesday's hearings before separate House and Senate subcommittees.

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AI Supreme Court Elena Kagan Amy Coney Barrett Senate Appropriations House Appropriations Committee Chuck Edwards

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