Illinois

Surf Internet Raises $407 Million Through Fiber Network Financing

Investor demand supports expansion across the Great Lakes region.

Sergio Romero

Sergio Romero

1 min read
Surf Internet Raises $407 Million Through Fiber Network Financing
Aerial view of a Surf Internet fiber service area in the Great Lakes region, from Surf Internet.

WASHINGTON, March 11, 2026 – Surf Internet announced it has closed a $407 million fiber asset-backed securitization, a financing deal the company said will support network expansion across the Great Lakes region.

The Indiana-based broadband provider said the transaction includes $332 million in secured fiber network revenue term notes and a $75 million variable funding note facility.

The financing, Surf’s first asset-backed securitization, was issued through a newly formed subsidiary, Surf ABS Issuer LLC, and drew strong interest from institutional investors including asset managers, insurers, and credit funds.

CTA Image

Learn More about the BEAD Event of 2026!

Register Now for BEAD Implementation Summit

Ryan Delack, Surf’s chief financial officer, said the transaction strengthens the company’s capital structure and will help fund continued fiber deployment and service improvements.

Surf Internet provides fiber broadband to communities across Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan, focusing largely on underserved rural areas.

Goldman Sachs served as the structuring and placement agent for the deal.

Post tagged in
Illinois Indiana Michigan Goldman Sachs Ryan Delack Surf Internet

Member discussion

Read more

Popular Tags

WIA Report: Dish Accounted for 5-7 Percent of All Tower Rental Revenue FCC They Came Not to Bury, But to Praise the Telecom Act of 1996 Broadband's Impact Roth: NTIA Wants ‘Outcome-Driven’ Non-Deployment Spending BEAD Monitoring, Enforcement Important as BEAD Gets Underway: Expert NTIA Open Access Networks Gain Momentum as Industry Shifts Toward Shared Infrastructure Infrastructure AT&T Claims T-Mobile Uses Deceptive Advertising, As Legal Fight Continues AT&T