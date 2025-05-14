Sign in Subscribe
Surprise: Simington Praises Biden on Cyber Trust Mark

“Sometimes, the best way to protect our nation is to empower it.”

Maggie Macfarlane

Maggie Macfarlane

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2025– Republican Federal Communications Commission Commissioner Nathan Simington complimented the Biden Administration’s establishment of the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark.

In an essay posted Tuesday, Simington said, “The CTM represents a rare case of smart, market-aligned governance.” He said a voluntary stamp on technology will bring a new standard for technology manufacturers.

Simington said he was concerned about the stealthy nature of cyber threats.

“Cyber risk, however, is intangible, often global in scale, and notoriously difficult to attribute,” Simington said with co-author Gavin Wax, his Chief of Staff. The two praised the CTM as an easy way for consumers to assume safety in their products from hackers and jammers.

Simington and Wax also mentioned cybersecurity insurance companies, claiming that with the CTM “products can evolve beyond vague coverage language and exorbitant premiums.”

Simington said that this will help the market have “peace of mind in a world where every new device is a potential threat vector.”

