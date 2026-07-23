T-Mobile Broadband Adds ‘in the Upper 400,000 Range’
The company was pleased by the FCC's plan to auction 2.7 GHz spectrum in 2028
Jake Neenan
— 4 min read
WASHINGTON, July 23, 2026 – T-Mobile added broadband subscribers “in the upper 400,000 range” in the second quarter of 2026, CFO Peter Osvaldik said Thursday.
That’s total broadband additions, and includes fiber and fixed wireless. The company has more fixed wireless subscribers, and has in recent years added more than 400,000 of them each quarter.