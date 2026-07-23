Antitrust

Trump Nominates FCC Lawyer Adam Candeub to Head Antitrust Division at Justice

Candeub, nominated July 21, requires Senate confirmation.

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

2 min read
Trump Nominates FCC Lawyer Adam Candeub to Head Antitrust Division at Justice
Photo of FCC General Counsel Adam Candeub from Michigan State University.

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2026 – President Donald Trump nominated Adam Candeub, general counsel at the Federal Communications Commission, to lead the antitrust division at the Department of Justice.

In June, it was reported that Trump was planning to nominate FCC general counsel. The president formally nominated Candeub for Assistant Attorney General along with several other appointments on July 21. The nomination is being sent to the Senate for approval.

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