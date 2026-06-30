Trump Plans to Nominate FCC’s Top Lawyer to Lead Antitrust Division

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2026 – President Trump plans to nominate Adam Candeub, general counsel at the Federal Communications Commission, to lead the antitrust division at the Department of Justice, according to three people familiar with the decision, according to the New York Times .

One individual said that the president told Mr. Candeub in a Wednesday Oval Office meeting that he intended to nominate him. Federal Trade Commission chairman Andrew Ferguson and Attorney General Todd Blanche were also in attendance.