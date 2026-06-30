Competition

Trump Plans to Nominate FCC’s Top Lawyer to Lead Antitrust Division

FCC General Counsel Adam Candeub has the support of President Trump, New York Times reports.

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

2 min read
Trump Plans to Nominate FCC’s Top Lawyer to Lead Antitrust Division
Screenshot of FCC General Counsel Adam Candeub testifying before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington on March 7, 2023, from Senate.gov

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2026 – President Trump plans to nominate Adam Candeub, general counsel at the Federal Communications Commission, to lead the antitrust division at the Department of Justice, according to three people familiar with the decision, according to the New York Times.

One individual said that the president told Mr. Candeub in a Wednesday Oval Office meeting that he intended to nominate him. Federal Trade Commission chairman Andrew Ferguson and Attorney General Todd Blanche were also in attendance.

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Competition Adam Candeub President Trump FCC Department of Justice Todd Blanche Andrew Ferguson Gail Slater Section 230 Nexstar TEGNA Project 2025

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