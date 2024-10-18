T-Mobile: FCC's Unlocking Mandate Will Cost Consumers

WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2024 – The Un-Carrier has a big problem with unlocking.

Unlike Verizon, T-Mobile is fighting FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel's plan to require smartphone unlocking after 60 days from network activation unless the device was acquired through fraud.

"If the FCC mandates a uniform unlocking policy, it is consumers – not providers – who stand to lose the most," T-Mobile officials said in an Oct. 17 virtual meeting with many senior FCC staff.