T-Mobile: FCC's Unlocking Mandate Will Cost Consumers

Wireless carrier warns smartphone subsidies could shrink up to 70 percent.

Ari Bertenthal

Ari Bertenthal

1 min read
Photo of T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert, from Facebook

WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2024 – The Un-Carrier has a big problem with unlocking. 

Unlike Verizon, T-Mobile is fighting FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel's plan to require smartphone unlocking after 60 days from network activation unless the device was acquired through fraud. 

"If the FCC mandates a uniform unlocking policy, it is consumers – not providers – who stand to lose the most," T-Mobile officials said in an Oct. 17 virtual meeting with many senior FCC staff. 

T-Mobile Unlocking FCC Verizon Jessica Rosenworcel

