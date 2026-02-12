T-Mobile Launches AI-Powered Live Translate Built Into Calls

WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2026 – On the company’s earnings call Wednesday , T-Mobile touted the ability for customers to experience real-time language translation built directly into the calls, by saying, “Hey T-Mobile, translate.”

T-Mobile CEO Srini Gopalan announced that live translation will be accessible in 50 languages backed by artificial intelligence. He said T-Mobile’s telecommunications platform will allow such AI services directly in the network, as opposed to downloading a separate app or platform.

Gopalan boasted a J. D. Power breakthrough , awarding T-Mobile highest network quality in five of six regions in the U.S. This ends Verizon’s 35-consecutive winning streak from J.D. Power in 17 years.

Additionally, Gopalan claimed that T-Mobile's customers “pay between 12-15 percent lower than AT&T and Verizon’s,” allowing T-Mobile to create better relationships and flexibility with customers. The network’s value is also popular among customers, he said, especially with additional services, including access to Netflix, Hulu and other services.

“There’s a 20 to 30 percent gap in terms of value we’re able to provide new customers,” Gopalan said.

The presentation underscored T-Mobile’s momentum across wireless and broadband. The carrier added 2.4 million total postpaid net customers in Q4, and 7.8 million for the full year. That growth included 962,000 postpaid phone net additions in Q4 and 3.3 million in 2025.

The network also added 261,000 postpaid net accounts in Q4 and 1.2 million over the full year.

Broadband grew with 558,000 net broadband additions in Q4

Its home broadband business grew, with 558,000 net broadband additions in Q4 and 2.0 million in 2025. These numbers were the best performances in the industry, according to T-Mobile’s Q4 report .

In 2025 alone, T-Mobile saw $11 billion in net income after workforce reductions and restructuring.

Chief Financial Officer Peter Osvaldik said that broadband growth has been “phenomenal” due to the network’s growth of nearly 2 million new customers every year. T-Mobile is now expecting 15 million fixed wireless broadband customers by 2030, which is up from its initial projection of 12 million.

Beyond fixed wireless, Gopalan also positioned 5G and 6G growth and leadership as a success for T-Mobile, with 1.9 million 5G broadband customers added in Q4 2025 and its total attainment of 8.5 million at the end of 2025.

“Our lead in 5G does mean that our RAN refresh cycle runs significantly ahead of the rest, and we start with an unfair advantage on 6G,” Gopalan boasted.

This will allow T-Mobile to define the standards of 6G, Gopalan noted, including both physical and edge AI.

Lastly, Gopalan described T-Mobile’s developments in customer experience, which was bolstered by its app T-Life, allowing for a personalized experience with more than 100 million users. T-Mobile also equipped customers to troubleshoot and find information on their own, leading to 50 percent call reduction and a 75 percent reduction goal.