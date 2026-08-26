Hawaii

T-Mobile Works to Restore Hawaii Network as Lala Recovery Continues

The company’s efforts come amid a broader focus on keeping communities connected during crises.

Kate Keith

Kate Keith

2 min read
T-Mobile Works to Restore Hawaii Network as Lala Recovery Continues
Photo of a T‑Mobile Generator that was deployed following hurricane Lala

August 25, 2026 – T-Mobile is working to restore network service across Hawaii as communities recover from hurricane Lala, with widespread power outages affecting cellular sites across the state.

The company said Aug. 16 that most of the network disruptions were tied to commercial power outages rather than damage to its cell sites. T-Mobile crews were working to restore affected sites while deploying portable generators to keep network equipment operating where power remained unavailable.

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