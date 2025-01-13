Satellite, Direct-to-Cell Connectivity a Lifeline During LA Wildfires

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2025 – With wildfires devastating parts of Los Angeles County, preemptive power shutoffs and damage to terrestrial broadband infrastructure have made alternative connectivity solutions a crucial resource.

The wildfires – which have burned more than 28,000 acres, forced over 150,000 people to evacuate, and claimed at least 24 lives as of Monday – have also left nearly 250,000 residents without power and tens of thousands without internet.

To maintain communication, residents and first responders have relied on direct-to-cellular technologies powered by low-Earth orbit satellites, made possible by a new Federal Communications Commission framework for supplementing mobile coverage with satellites adopted in March 2024.

Recent events in the City of Angels prompted Starlink and T-Mobile to activate their direct-to-cell service in impacted areas of Southern California to deliver emergency alerts, and enable SMS and 911 texting. Starlink has also helped emergency response teams by providing kits for quick deployment.

Starlink’s owner Elon Musk confirmed in a post to X on Sunday : “We are going to position Cybertrucks with Starlinks and free WiFi in a grid pattern in the areas that most need it in the greater LA/Malibu area.”

The technology has received praise on the ground, with Fox 11 TV reporter Chelsea Edwards, stating, Starlink "is the only reason we’re able to hear and communicate with you guys right now, because there’s absolutely no cell service at all in this whole area."

Starlink has announced it will offer free service for impacted areas until Feb. 10, 2025. Affected customers can purchase a Starlink kit by selecting the "Disaster Relief" plan. The company offered the same relief to those impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Other providers have also mobilized in response to the disaster. Verizon is waiving call, text, and data overage charges for customers in affected counties until Jan. 18. AT&T is providing similar relief through Feb. 6 while deploying generators and supporting first responders via its FirstNet Response Operations Group. Comcast has donated $10 million to wildfire relief efforts, and Spectrum has unlocked 35,000 public Wi-Fi access points in impacted areas.

“Our hearts remain with everyone impacted by the wildfires ravaging Los Angeles County and the first responders answering the call during this time of emergency,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement Friday.

“While communications impacts are minimal so far, the FCC will continue to monitor how these sets of wildfires are affecting residents’ ability to receive the information they need to stay safe. Should conditions change, the agency stands ready to support in any way it can, including any requests to deploy FCC staff to help with any communications network recovery,” Rosenworcel said.