T-Mobile’s Mint Launches New Bundles Targeting Cable

WASHINGTON, April 7, 2026 – T-Mobile’s Mint Mobile launched a new bundled plan it said was aimed at competing with similar bundles from cable companies.

Mint’s new “‘Unf*! Your Bills’ bundle (we said fox)” gets subscribers one wireless line and fixed wireless home broadband for $45 per month, provided customers pay the annual price of $540 up front and elect to renew that automatically.

Customers can add a second wireless line for an extra $15 per month, which also requires the upfront payment of the annual price, $180, for a total monthly equivalent price of $60.

The plan offers a 5-year price-lock. The release said mobile speeds may slow after 50 gigabytes of data is used per month, and fixed wireless speeds may slow after 1 terabyte of usage.

Mint launched a new ad Tuesday with Ryan Reynolds, who had a 25 percent stake in the company before T-Mobile’s 2023 acquisition for $1.3 billion, and Mari Kondo, which took aim at “big cable bills.”

“Big cable has had a pretty good run charging people whatever they want and calling it a promotion,” Scott Venuti, general manager of home internet at Mint Mobile, said in a statement . “We figured it was time to offer something radically different, like one clear price that doesn’t slowly morph into something horrifying.”

Cable giants Charter and Comcast offer mobile plans through a deal with Verizon, and they’ve been growing in recent years. In the fourth quarter of 2025, they and Optimum (formerly Altice USA) accounted for 33.1 percent of the mobile industry’s phone net additions according to a MoffettNathanson tally.

Comcast and Charter are offering internet bundles of their own, including with video services, in a bid to slow broadband subscriber losses and to reverse the poor customer reputation Mint is targeting. Both are offering a free phone line for new and existing broadband customers and price locks.

Charter actually guarantees new customers they’ll save $1,000 annually over the big three carriers if they take home broadband and two mobile lines. A federal judge blocked T-Mobile from running ads claiming $1,000 of annual savings over AT&T and Verizon last week, calling the claim misleading.

AT&T also launched its own bundles for new fiber customers last week. The carrier’s OneConnect plans run for $90 per month for fiber broadband and one phone line, or $120 per month for fiber and two phone lines.

That’s more expensive than fixed wireless offerings, but includes faster speeds of 1 Gbps. Major ISPs are looking to get more customers on fixed and mobile bundles, as they say it makes subscribers less likely to switch

AT&T’s plan was likely an effort to compete on that front with cable operators, who have the advantage of larger national wireline footprints, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets.

“We see this as positive for AT&T and negative for Comcast and Charter,” Keybanc analyst Brandon Nispel wrote in an investor note. “For Cable, this appears to directly attack their core go to market” and be a “notable negative for Charter, who recently started offering bill credits through Spectrum guarantee.”