Taiwan Tests Backup Communications After Cable Break Near China

WASHINGTON, June 9, 2026 – For Taiwan, a broken cable is not just a service outage. It’s a preparedness test for war.

After an undersea cable serving Dongyin, a remote and militarily significant island in the East China Sea, broke in late April, Taiwan activated microwave backup communication . The incident offers a test of emergency connectivity as Taiwan works to harden communications for remote areas amid a possible conflict with China.

According to Reuters , the break was not attributed to sabotage, but it unfolded against a backdrop of growing concern that communications links to Taiwan’s outlying islands could become targets or pressure points in a crisis with China.

Taiwan is an island democracy in the western Pacific, about 100 miles off the southeastern coast of mainland China. It has roughly 23.3 million people, according to official household registration data . Beijing claims it as part of China, while Taiwan has its own elected government, military and foreign policy. The dispute has made Taiwan’s communications infrastructure a strategic concern.

Matsu is a Taiwanese territory of particular strategic importance. The islands are among the closest Taiwanese-controlled territories to mainland China. The question of whether the United States should defend Matsu was debated by John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon during the 1960 presidential campaign.

The backup system kept mobile phone, voice, and internet data services operating normally on Dongyin, a Matsu island, though cable television was unavailable and some internet services could experience minor weather-related delays.

Taiwan has long worried about the vulnerability of undersea cables linking its outlying islands. In 2023, two undersea cables connecting the Matsu islands were cut , disconnecting internet service. Taiwan authorities said two Chinese vessels caused that disruption, though they said there was no evidence Beijing deliberately tampered with the cables.

The Russia-Ukraine war has demonstrated the growing significance of communications infrastructure in contemporary conflicts, accentuating the need for emergency preparedness.

The government’s success with providing emergency service is a strong indicator that systems such as microwave links and low-Earth-orbit satellite trials can keep strategically important communities online when undersea cables fail.