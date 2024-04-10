Tarana and Mediacom Announce Partnership for Fixed Wireless in the South

Two companies have combined forces to bring high quality internet to the South.

April 10, 2024 – Tarana Wireless and Mediacom Communications announced on Tuesday a partnership to expand fixed wireless coverage to thousands of households throughout the American South.

Mediacom Communications, a cable provider and the fifth largest in the U.S., will implement Tarana’s fixed wireless technology with funding from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. The partnership will facilitate the extension of wireless broadband in traditionally disadvantaged areas, the companies said.

The companies plan to serve communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina.

Tarana, a manufacturer of next-generation fixed wireless access equipment (ngFWA), and Medicom said that their service meets the speed threshold mandated by RDOF.

In particular, they said that Tarana's Gigabit 1 platform far exceeded the 100 Megabit per second (Mbps) download and 20 Mbps upload performance standard required by the RDOF program.

The companies tout the ability for partnership to merge “fiber-class reliability with the deployment ease of wireless technology.”

“Not only does Tarana’s technology allow us to exceed RDOF requirements, but it also enables us to pursue exciting new opportunities. With significantly faster time-to-market and competitive performance, ngFWA will allow us to expand into previously unreachable markets,” Fuad Alnajjar, Mediacom’s Vice President of Business Engineering and Wireless said.