Sign in Subscribe
Fiber

TDS Sees Small Rise in First Quarter Broadband Subscriptions

ISP blames weather on sub-par fiber passings.

Ari Bertenthal

Ari Bertenthal

1 min read
TDS Sees Small Rise in First Quarter Broadband Subscriptions
Photo of a TDS vehicle, from CableFax

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2025 – TDS Telecom said in an earnings call Friday that it added almost 3,000 broadband subscribers in the first quarter. The company attributed its slow growth to harsh weather conditions.

TDS, an internet service provider serving 35 states, reported in its Friday earnings call that it added 2,800 broadband subscribers in the first quarter, up from only 300 net adds in the previous quarter. The company gained 8,300 subscribers from fiber markets, but lost 5,500 who were subscribed to DSL and cable technologies.

TDS, based in Madison, Wis., serves about 555,800 broadband subscribers. The company set an ambitious goal of passing 154,000 additional addresses with fiber in 2025, an objective they did not quite keep pace with. TDS reported passing 14,000 new locations with fiber during the first quarter.

“The addresses that we launched this quarter, 14,000, were significantly lower than prior quarters,” TDS CFO and Vice President of Finance Kristina Bothfeld said. “Our expansion markets are primarily in Wisconsin and the Pacific Northwest, and therefore are impacted by seasonality. Now that we have moved beyond the winter months, we expect construction activity and address delivery to accelerate.”

Post tagged in
Fiber TDS DSL cable Kristina Bothfeld

Read more

Popular Tags

Other Carriers Oppose AT&T-Backed Plan for Public Safety Airwaves FCC California $15 Low-Income Internet Bill Gets a Hearing Broadband's Impact Minnesota Close to Extending Broadband Safety Certification Deadline BEAD Missouri Stakeholders Urging Against BEAD Changes NTIA Not a Field of Dreams: Infrastructure Leaders Talk Buildout Strategy Infrastructure GAO Flags Gaps in Federal Broadband Coordination and Data Accuracy Broadband Mapping and Data