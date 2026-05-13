Spectrum

TechFreedom Backs FCC Plan to Make Spectrum Abundant for ‘Weird Space Stuff’

The group finds an exponential growing need for spectrum to support emergent space operations.

Mira Bhakta

Mira Bhakta

2 min read
TechFreedom Backs FCC Plan to Make Spectrum Abundant for ‘Weird Space Stuff’
Photo of James Dunstan, senior counsel for TechFreedom.

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2026 – TechFreedom is applauding a new federal proposal to expand spectrum access for non-communications satellites.

The nonprofit think tank submitted comments Monday supporting the FCC’s proposed rulemaking on “Spectrum Abundance for Weird Space Stuff.” The initiative aims to address an acute shortage of airwaves available for telemetry, tracking, and command functions for the burgeoning commercial space industry.

James Dunstan, TechFreedom’s senior counsel, said the proposal recognizes the “exponentially growing” need for commercial spectrum that is not tied to traditional telecommunications.

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