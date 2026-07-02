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Technology Experts Urge Congress to Secure U.S. Dominance in Technology

The need for U.S. innovation was emphasized as the subcommittee discussed ten bills around emerging technology.

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

2 min read
Technology Experts Urge Congress to Secure U.S. Dominance in Technology
Photo of Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa; Rep. John Joyce, R-Pa.; and Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., during a hearing for the Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing and Trade, on June 30, 2026.

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2026 – Technology experts emphasized in a House hearing Tuesday the importance of the U.S.’s continued dominance, especially over China, in the technological sector.

The House Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing and Trade discussed ten bills regarding technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics and memory chips.

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AI Chips John Joyce Gus Bilirakis Neil Chilson Jason Fiorillo Marty Durbin Jedidah Isler China House Subcommittee on Commerce Manufacturing and Trade

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